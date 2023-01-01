$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 170,556 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Cd,Dual Zone,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,6.5 Ft Box,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636