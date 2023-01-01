Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Cd,Dual Zone,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,6.5 Ft Box,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

170,556 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

170,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,556 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Cd,Dual Zone,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,6.5 Ft Box,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Navigation from Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

