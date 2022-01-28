2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 4 1 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8242278

8242278 Stock #: 42-0273

42-0273 VIN: 1GCVKPEC6HZ140721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0273

Mileage 30,413 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating 6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.