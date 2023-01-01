Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

248,911 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

SXT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

248,911KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115205
  • Stock #: 43-1052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 248,911 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS, Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Dual Zone,Cd,Power Mirrors,2nd Row Pwr Win,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Captains Chairs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
Load-Leveling & Height Control
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
POWER WINDOW GROUP -inc: 2nd-Row Power Windows Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

