Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,610 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8466783
  2. 8466783
  3. 8466783
  4. 8466783
  5. 8466783
  6. 8466783
  7. 8466783
  8. 8466783
  9. 8466783
  10. 8466783
  11. 8466783
  12. 8466783
  13. 8466783
  14. 8466783
  15. 8466783
  16. 8466783
  17. 8466783
  18. 8466783
  19. 8466783
  20. 8466783
  21. 8466783
  22. 8466783
  23. 8466783
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,610KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8466783
  • Stock #: 42-0674
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3HR761716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0674
  • Mileage 146,610 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
rear air
7 PASSENGER
2nd Row Pwr Window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2017 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 76,561 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 76,528 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 97,536 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory