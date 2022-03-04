$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 6 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8466783

8466783 Stock #: 42-0674

42-0674 VIN: 2C4RDGDG3HR761716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0674

Mileage 146,610 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Comfort rear air Seating 7 PASSENGER Additional Features 2nd Row Pwr Window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.