$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
146,610KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8466783
- Stock #: 42-0674
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG3HR761716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,610 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
rear air
7 PASSENGER
2nd Row Pwr Window
