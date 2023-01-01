$21,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9621604
- Stock #: 43-0102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 135,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Passenger Power Seat,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Mirrors,2nd Row Pwr Win,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Cd,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Tv/Dvd,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Power Siding Doors,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Captains Chairs
Vehicle Features
