2017 Dodge Journey

112,480 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Crossroad AWD

Crossroad AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

112,480KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8154934
  Stock #: 41-3744
  VIN: 3C4PDDGG5HT623187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
rear air
Leather upholstery
2nd Row Pwr Window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

