2017 Ford Edge

135,139 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL Ecoboost AWD

2017 Ford Edge

SEL Ecoboost AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,139KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8597816
  • Stock #: 42-1227
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97HBC05608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,139 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

