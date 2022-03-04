2017 Ford Edge

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 1 3 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8597816

8597816 Stock #: 42-1227

42-1227 VIN: 2FMPK4J97HBC05608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,139 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.