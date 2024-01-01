Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Gas,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Cd,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Memory Seats

2017 Ford Escape

93,806 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Titanium

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

93,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,806 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Gas,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Cd,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

