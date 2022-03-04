Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

152,420 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 2WD

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 2WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8475225
  Stock #: 42-0868
  VIN: 1FM5K7DH4HGE05866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0868
  • Mileage 152,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
CD Player
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

