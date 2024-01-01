$30,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 43-2112
- Mileage 152,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,6.5 Ft Box,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636