Automatic,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,6.5 Ft Box,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights

2017 Ford F-150

152,090 KM

$30,950

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

152,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43-2112
  • Mileage 152,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,6.5 Ft Box,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Seat-Massage
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2017 Ford F-150