Midsize Cars, SE, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Gas 4Cyl 2.0

2017 Ford Focus

112,079 KM

Details Description

$10,595

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Focus

SE

12198154

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$10,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,079KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3K21HL330193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, SE, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Gas 4Cyl 2.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$10,595

+ taxes & licensing

