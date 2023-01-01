Menu
Account
Sign In
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Power Mirrors,6 Ft Box,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Premium Audio,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Partial Leather,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2017 GMC Canyon

100,860 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,860 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Power Mirrors,6 Ft Box,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Premium Audio,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Partial Leather,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE 100,860 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 56,806 KM $52,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 53,032 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Canyon