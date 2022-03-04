Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

107,255 KM

Details Features

$40,950

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

107,255KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8475219
  • Stock #: 42-0934
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC2HG247376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,255 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

