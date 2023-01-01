$57,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9601384
- Stock #: 43-0135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,771 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Aluminum Rims,Diesel,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,On Star,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,6.5 Ft Box,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adj. Pedal,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
