Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

126,771 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601384
  • Stock #: 43-0135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Aluminum Rims,Diesel,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,On Star,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,6.5 Ft Box,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adj. Pedal,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 100,275 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Cou...
 44,101 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 2500...
 126,771 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory