2017 Honda Civic

120,534 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Touring

2017 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,534KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8554598
  Stock #: 42-1117
  VIN: 2HGFC1F91HH109203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1117
  • Mileage 120,534 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

