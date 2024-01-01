$23,795+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$23,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,798 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636