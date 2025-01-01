$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451470
- Mileage 132,211 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda CR-V has a strong Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats.*This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options *Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/60R18, GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs), Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection, Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation Braking System.*Visit Us Today*For a must-own Honda CR-V come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-772-3636