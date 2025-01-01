2017 Honda CR-V

Menu
This Honda CR-V has a strong Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Seats. Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/60R18, GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs), Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection, Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation Braking System.

132,211 KM

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

VIN 2HKRW2H81HH110971

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451470
  • Mileage 132,211 KM

This Honda CR-V has a strong Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats.*This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options *Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/60R18, GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs), Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection, Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation Braking System.*Visit Us Today*For a must-own Honda CR-V come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Tires: P235/60R18
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
53 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

Power Hatch
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
Heated seats - Front
GVWR: 2 130 kgs (4 696 lbs)

905-772-3636

