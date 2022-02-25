Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

137,742 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

XL 2WD

XL 2WD

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8426505
  • Stock #: 42-0537
  • VIN: KM8SM4HF0HU229307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

