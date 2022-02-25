Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

125,649 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Sport AWD

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

125,649KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8443308
  • Stock #: 41-3145
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9HG410003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

