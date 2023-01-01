Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

126,482 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

126,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9960974
  • Stock #: 43-0705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Doorlocks,Navigation,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Cd,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Partial Leather,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
FIERY RED METALLIC
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH W/LEATHERETTE BOLSTER SEATING SURFACES

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

