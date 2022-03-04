Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

122,206 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

EX AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

122,206KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8466771
  • Stock #: 42-0402
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC1H7241742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,206 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

