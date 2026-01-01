2017 Nissan Murano

Menu
This Nissan Murano has a dependable Gas V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Seats, Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Nissan Murano Platinum AWD | 360 Camera | Remote Start | AC Seats Has Everything You Want *Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 360(0) camera, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Tires: 235/55R20, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation -including: MP3/WMA readers, Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer speakers, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), Nissan navigation system, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic and NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM, NissanConnect Services Tracker System, NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos Capability, Navigation (integrated), Siri Eyes Free, 7 colour WVGA centre display, front and rear USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, 8 colour display w/multi-touch control, Memory Settings includes: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 w/ remote engine start, Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats w/ 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and position memory, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
153,842KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH3HN134100

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 465006
  • Mileage 153,842 KM

This Nissan Murano has a dependable Gas V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Nissan Murano Platinum AWD | 360 Camera | Remote Start | AC Seats Has Everything You Want *Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 360(0) camera, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Tires: 235/55R20, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation -including: MP3/WMA readers, Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer speakers, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), Nissan navigation system, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic and NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM, NissanConnect Services Tracker System, NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos Capability, Navigation (integrated), Siri Eyes Free, 7" colour WVGA centre display, front and rear USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, Memory Settings includes: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 w/ remote engine start, Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats w/ 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and position memory, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a reliable Murano today!

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Wheels: 20" Machined Aluminum Alloy

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
NissanConnect Services Tracker System

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

71.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Additional Features

Power Hatch
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
hitch receiver
360° camera
Heated seats - Front
Tires: 235/55R20
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
AC Seats - Front
Navigation (integrated)
NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos Capability
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer speakers auxiliary audio input jack SiriusXM satellite radio Apple CarPlay Siri Eyes Free 7" colour WVGA centre display front and ...
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and position memory 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
