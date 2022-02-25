2017 Nissan Murano

$30,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 6 2 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8443302

8443302 Stock #: 42-0427

42-0427 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6HN201563

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,624 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.