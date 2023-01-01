Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

108,118 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10058247
  • Stock #: 43-0461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2019 Ford Escape SEL
 111,605 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 8,384 KM
$56,995 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 30,686 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory