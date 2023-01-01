$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10058247
- Stock #: 43-0461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.