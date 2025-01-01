$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa
Note SV
2017 Nissan Versa
Note SV
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 455291
- Mileage 111,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV before it's too late!*This Nissan Versa Note is a Bargain with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P185/65R15, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist, Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder, 41 L Fuel Tank, ..*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Nissan Versa Note!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-772-3636