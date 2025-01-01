Menu
Come see this 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV before its too late!*This Nissan Versa Note is a Bargain with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P185/65R15, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist, Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder, 41 L Fuel Tank, ..*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Nissan Versa Note!

2017 Nissan Versa

111,724 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV

13155436

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,724KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP4HL358853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 455291
  • Mileage 111,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV before it's too late!*This Nissan Versa Note is a Bargain with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P185/65R15, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist, Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder, 41 L Fuel Tank, ..*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Nissan Versa Note!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
41 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: transmission position indicator and silver accents on shift knob and shifter surround

Exterior

Tires: P185/65R15

Additional Features

.
Heated seats - Front
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

