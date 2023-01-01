$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
124,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10439619
- Stock #: 43-1491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 124,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Cruise,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,6.5 Ft Box,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
BRIGHT WHITE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Inpu...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Front ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0