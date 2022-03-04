Menu
2017 RAM 1500

121,485 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

121,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8597807
  • Stock #: 42-1136
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT2HS678229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

