2017 Toyota Corolla

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 4 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10289823

10289823 Stock #: 43-1044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 162,408 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.