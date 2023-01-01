$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE
162,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,408 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
