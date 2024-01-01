Menu
Compact Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91

2017 Toyota Prius

187,204 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
C

C

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

187,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK/GRY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

905-772-3636

