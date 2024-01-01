$9,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Prius
C
2017 Toyota Prius
C
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
187,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK/GRY
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2017 Toyota Prius