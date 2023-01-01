$35,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$35,995
- Listing ID: 9650410
- Stock #: 43-0191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,621 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,6 Ft Box,Cd,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
