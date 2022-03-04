Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

111,920 KM

Details Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

111,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8523980
  Stock #: 42-1048
  VIN: 3VW2B7AJ9HM401877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1048
  • Mileage 111,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
CD Player
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

