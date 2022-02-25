Menu
2018 Acura ILX

107,553 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

PREMIUM

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

107,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8289756
  • Stock #: 42-0411
  • VIN: 19UDE2F7XJA800465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0411
  • Mileage 107,553 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

