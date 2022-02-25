2018 Acura RDX

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 2 2 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8451099

8451099 Stock #: 42-0452

42-0452 VIN: 5J8TB4H58JL805423

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,228 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.