2018 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV QUATTRO
33,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8484453
- Stock #: 42-0916
- VIN: WA1BNAFY3J2138368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 42-0916
- Mileage 33,510 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
