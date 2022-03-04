Menu
2018 Audi Q5

33,510 KM

Details Features

$42,595

+ tax & licensing
$42,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV QUATTRO

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV QUATTRO

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$42,595

+ taxes & licensing

33,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8484453
  Stock #: 42-0916
  VIN: WA1BNAFY3J2138368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0916
  • Mileage 33,510 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

