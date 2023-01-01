$24,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Envision
Premium II
2018 Buick Envision
Premium II
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,540 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Gas,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Cruise,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,A/C Seats,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636