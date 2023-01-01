Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Regal

56,639 KM

Details Description Features

$28,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Regal

2018 Buick Regal

Sportback Essence

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Regal

Sportback Essence

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$28,595

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10307250
  • Stock #: 43-1314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Power Windows,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Premium Audio,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 174,711 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Regal Spo...
 56,639 KM
$28,595 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 123,502 KM
$18,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory