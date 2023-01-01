$28,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2018 Buick Regal
Sportback Essence
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$28,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10307250
- Stock #: 43-1314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Power Windows,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Premium Audio,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.