2018 Cadillac XT5

103,673 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxury AWD

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8451117
  • Stock #: 42-0351
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS0JZ185325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,673 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

