$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10301661
- Stock #: 43-1366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.