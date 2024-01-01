Menu
Large Cars, Touring AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2018 Chrysler 300

134,323 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
300 Touring

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
134,323KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, Touring AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
CERAMIC GREY
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather-Faced Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Requires Subscription
TOURING-L GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener LED Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats Rear Illuminated Cup Holders Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
SAFETYTEC GROUP I -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path-Detection Body-Colour Power Multi-Function Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Kia Soul EX for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Kia Soul EX 27,044 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 42,388 KM $36,795 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 157,125 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
