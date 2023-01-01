Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,275 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9601390
  Stock #: 42-2617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 100,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Aluminum Rims,Cd,Power Mirrors,2nd Row Pwr Win,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Tv/Dvd,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Captains Chairs

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats Body-Colour Exterior Accents Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd Row S...
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group 2nd-Row Power Windows Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

