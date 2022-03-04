Menu
2018 Ford Escape

137,666 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8614655
  • Stock #: 42-1258
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H91JUC83118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1258
  • Mileage 137,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-XXXX

905-772-3636

