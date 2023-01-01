Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

107,553 KM

Details Description Features

$41,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
107,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10238795
  • Stock #: 43-1175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43-1175
  • Mileage 107,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,5.5 Ft Box,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adj. Pedal

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2022 Cadillac XT6 Pr...
 22,906 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 127,267 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai SL
 31,725 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory