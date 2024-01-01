Menu
XLT Crew 4WD 2.7L Ecoboost, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2018 Ford F-150

157,125 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
157,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 441276
  • Mileage 157,125 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT Crew 4WD 2.7L Ecoboost, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Requires Subscription

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-772-XXXX

905-772-3636

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

