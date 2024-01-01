$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Used
157,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 441276
- Mileage 157,125 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT Crew 4WD 2.7L Ecoboost, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Requires Subscription
2018 Ford F-150