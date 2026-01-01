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2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4wd
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4wd
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
113,411KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E52JKF31936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 460600
- Mileage 113,411 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //
Built to handle hard work and daily life with ease, this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is a smart full-size pickup for drivers who need real capability. Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, it pairs proven V8 power, four full doors, and a long box with comfort and modern tech.
Finished in Silver with a Grey interior, this used Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD presents a clean, practical look that suits both job sites and family use. With 113,411 km, automatic transmission, and a 5.0-litre gas engine, it offers the strength and confidence many truck buyers want.
FEATURES OF THE F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD
SuperCrew cab adds roomy rear seating
6.5-foot box supports larger cargo loads
Four-wheel drive boosts year-round traction
5.0-litre V8 delivers proven truck strength
TRUCK FEATURES
Towing capacity rated at 10,300 kg
Trailer hitch ready for hauling duties, Reese 5th wheel setup
Trailer brake controller adds towing control
Rear tow hook supports truck utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
Stability control helps maintain road composure
Side and head airbags add protection
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is equipped with key safety items that matter every day. You get a backup camera for easier parking, anti-lock braking system, stability control, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and tire pressure monitoring.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
5.0-litre gas V8 offers strong output
Automatic transmission delivers smooth power changes
Four-wheel drive improves traction on demand
Power steering supports easy truck handling
The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is well known for balanced performance. Its 5.0-litre gas V8 gives this truck the muscle needed for towing, hauling, and highway travel, while the automatic transmission and dual shift mode help keep driving smooth and controlled.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Power windows add everyday convenience
Lumbar support helps reduce driver fatigue
Inside, this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is made for long days and busy routines. It includes front air conditioning, cruise control, power steering, power windows, electric mirrors, adjustable steering wheel, tinted windows, driver lumbar support, passenger lumbar support, and illuminated vanity mirrors.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects favourite phone features
Android Auto adds simple smartphone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls aid convenience
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD gives you the connectivity many drivers want now. Bluetooth integration helps you stay in touch, while Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, and steering wheel audio controls make entertainment and information easy to access on the road.
CARGO SPACE
Long box handles larger gear easily
Rear trunk access supports quick loading
Spare tire adds practical roadside support
Four-door cab balances cargo and passengers
The long 6.5-foot box is a major advantage on this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD. It gives you useful space for tools, supplies, weekend gear, and work materials, while the roomy four-door cabin lets you carry passengers without giving up the utility expected from a full-size truck.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2018
Truck of Texas, Texas Auto Writers Association, 2018
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V8 power for towing confidence
Spacious SuperCrew cabin for family use
User-friendly tech with phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for everyday driving
Drivers often praise the Ford F-150 for its flexible mix of work-ready strength and daily comfort. This example stands out with accident-free history, single-owner ownership, four-wheel drive confidence, and the practical equipment truck shoppers often search for first.
If you want a full-size pickup with proven V8 performance, a long box, useful towing equipment, and modern connectivity, this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is ready to impress. Visit Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga and see how well this capable truck fits your needs.
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD's VIN is: 1FTFW1E52JKF31936.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460600.html
// SINGLE OWNER! //
Built to handle hard work and daily life with ease, this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is a smart full-size pickup for drivers who need real capability. Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, it pairs proven V8 power, four full doors, and a long box with comfort and modern tech.
Finished in Silver with a Grey interior, this used Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD presents a clean, practical look that suits both job sites and family use. With 113,411 km, automatic transmission, and a 5.0-litre gas engine, it offers the strength and confidence many truck buyers want.
FEATURES OF THE F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD
SuperCrew cab adds roomy rear seating
6.5-foot box supports larger cargo loads
Four-wheel drive boosts year-round traction
5.0-litre V8 delivers proven truck strength
TRUCK FEATURES
Towing capacity rated at 10,300 kg
Trailer hitch ready for hauling duties, Reese 5th wheel setup
Trailer brake controller adds towing control
Rear tow hook supports truck utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
Stability control helps maintain road composure
Side and head airbags add protection
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is equipped with key safety items that matter every day. You get a backup camera for easier parking, anti-lock braking system, stability control, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and tire pressure monitoring.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
5.0-litre gas V8 offers strong output
Automatic transmission delivers smooth power changes
Four-wheel drive improves traction on demand
Power steering supports easy truck handling
The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is well known for balanced performance. Its 5.0-litre gas V8 gives this truck the muscle needed for towing, hauling, and highway travel, while the automatic transmission and dual shift mode help keep driving smooth and controlled.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Power windows add everyday convenience
Lumbar support helps reduce driver fatigue
Inside, this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is made for long days and busy routines. It includes front air conditioning, cruise control, power steering, power windows, electric mirrors, adjustable steering wheel, tinted windows, driver lumbar support, passenger lumbar support, and illuminated vanity mirrors.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects favourite phone features
Android Auto adds simple smartphone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls aid convenience
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD gives you the connectivity many drivers want now. Bluetooth integration helps you stay in touch, while Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, and steering wheel audio controls make entertainment and information easy to access on the road.
CARGO SPACE
Long box handles larger gear easily
Rear trunk access supports quick loading
Spare tire adds practical roadside support
Four-door cab balances cargo and passengers
The long 6.5-foot box is a major advantage on this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD. It gives you useful space for tools, supplies, weekend gear, and work materials, while the roomy four-door cabin lets you carry passengers without giving up the utility expected from a full-size truck.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2018
Truck of Texas, Texas Auto Writers Association, 2018
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V8 power for towing confidence
Spacious SuperCrew cabin for family use
User-friendly tech with phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for everyday driving
Drivers often praise the Ford F-150 for its flexible mix of work-ready strength and daily comfort. This example stands out with accident-free history, single-owner ownership, four-wheel drive confidence, and the practical equipment truck shoppers often search for first.
If you want a full-size pickup with proven V8 performance, a long box, useful towing equipment, and modern connectivity, this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD is ready to impress. Visit Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga and see how well this capable truck fits your needs.
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5' Box 4WD's VIN is: 1FTFW1E52JKF31936.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460600.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Spare Tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Trailer brake controller
Rear tow hook
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
TOWING EQUIPMENT
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2018 Ford F-150