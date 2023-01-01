Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

81,158 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10289817
  • Stock #: 43-1185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 81,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Cd,Dual Zone,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,6.5 Ft Box,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 121,176 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 136,830 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Odyssey T...
 102,471 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory