2018 GMC Sierra 1500

49,876 KM

Details Features

$48,495

+ tax & licensing
$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

49,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8289771
  • Stock #: 42-0384
  • VIN: 3GTU2NER0JG248651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,876 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

