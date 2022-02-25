Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

28,609 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Double Cab 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

28,609KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8341194
  • Stock #: 42-0529
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEH3JZ266481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0529
  • Mileage 28,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

