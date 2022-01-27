Menu
2018 GMC Sierra

69,294 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 GMC Sierra

2018 GMC Sierra

REG CAB 2WD

2018 GMC Sierra

REG CAB 2WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,294KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8154925
  • Stock #: 41-3985
  • VIN: 1GTN1LEH5JZ351342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 41-3985
  • Mileage 69,294 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
BACKUP CAMERA
3 psgr

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

