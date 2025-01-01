Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Denali AWD, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas Turbo 4cyl 2.0L

2018 GMC Terrain

117,164 KM

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain

Denali

12806944

2018 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,164KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX8JL197213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,164 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Denali AWD, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas Turbo 4cyl 2.0L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$24,595

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 GMC Terrain