2018 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Used
117,164KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX8JL197213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,164 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Denali AWD, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas Turbo 4cyl 2.0L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 GMC Terrain