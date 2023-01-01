$22,495+ tax & licensing
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Coupe LX
44,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 43-0117
- Mileage 44,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Manual,Heated Mirrors,Gas,Cruise,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,2 Door,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Climate Control,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
